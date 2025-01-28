 

Aruze Gaming Global slots at Okada Manila, eyes other venues

Jan 28, 2025 Industry Talk, Latest News, Philippines  

Slot machine maker Aruze Gaming Global is looking to launch its “Gong Gong Lai Fu” and “Fu Ru Yi” products in more gaming venues in the Philippines after installing machines at the Okada Manila casino resort (pictured) in the country’s capital. Betty Zhao, Aruze Gaming Global’s senior vice president of international operations, confirmed the aim to GGRAsia.

Both Gong Gong Lai Fu and Fu Ru Yi are featured on the supplier’s Muso Curve-55HB cabinet. The products at Okada Manila’s Entertainment City venue – are respectively in linked progressive format, Ms Zhao noted.

“These are the new games we first launched in the Philippines,” said Ms Zhao, adding they were likely to be introduced to other venues in that market this year.

Another slot product in line for the Philippines is “Triple Treasure Pot”, noted the executive. It will also be on the Muso Curve-55HB cabinet, according to Aruze Gaming Global’s corporate materials.

The brand is aiming for “strong growth” elsewhere in Asia-Pacific this year, she added.

