Asia takes lead in high-stakes online bets: SOFTSWISS survey

A survey from SOFTSWISS, a provider of business-to-business services to online casinos and other gaming providers, showed that Asia leads the pack in terms of “high-stakes bets” in the iGaming segment. But it is the European online gaming market that “consistently ranks top” in terms of revenue generation and financial performance, according to the data.

In a Thursday press release, SOFTSWISS said its team analysed data from its Casino Platform’s client projects, from September 2022 to August 2023. That was in order to “create profiles of contemporary players” across Europe, Latin America, and Asia, it said.

In the document, SOFTSWISS said that Asia was “characterised by technological advancement and progressiveness,” which was “evident in the average bet size”.

Data from its Casino Platform product showed that the average bet in Asia, “outstrips European averages by 2.5 times and leaves the average bet size of Latin America players trailing behind by more than fourfold”.

Europe “boasts eight times the number of active players compared to Latin America and a staggering 18-fold increase compared to Asia,” according to the survey’s findings.

“In Asia, the prevalence of players who prefer mobile betting exceeds that of the other regions, with 71.6 percent favouring this method,” stated the release. That figure stood at about 68.3 percent in Europe, and 69.2 percent in Latin America.

Within the player demographic across the three regions, “those aged 31 to 40 are the most commonly found group” placing bets in projects powered by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform.

“Europe is the leader in the number of female players (18.11 percent), closely followed by Latin America, while Asia lags significantly behind,” at about 6.2 percent.

Slot games dominate the Asian online market, “accounting for over 80 percent of all games,” according to the survey.

The release quoted Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, as saying that it was “essential” for online gaming providers to “consider local peculiarities” in order create an “effective strategy”.

“Operators catering to the Asian audience should include traditional regional games in their portfolio. This involves not only stylising content using well-known Asian symbols, such as dragons, but also bringing familiar table games for local players online, such as mahjong and others,” stated Ms Avtukhovich.

She added: “Similarly, in sports betting, offering bets on traditional sports like Muay Thai and Kabaddi alongside popular international sports will significantly enhance the online casino’s offerings.”