August hotel occupancy in Macau dips 25 points from July

The average occupancy rate for Macau’s hotels and guesthouses in August, was 38.4 percent, representing a 25.3 percentage points decline from July. The reason was a number of travel restrictions introduced during August, said the city’s Statistics and Census Service in a Wednesday release.

Judged year-on-year, August’s average hotel occupancy rate was up by 25.1 percentage points.

Last month’s occupancy data was compiled from a base of 78 hotels and 37 guest houses operating in August, providing in total, 35,700 guest rooms. The data excluded hotel rooms assigned during that month, to Macau’s inbound quarantine programme, the census service noted.

Five-star hotels had the lowest average occupancy rate in August, according to the official data. Those properties were running only 32.6 percent occupied, compared to the four-star hotels with 45.2 percent average occupancy. The three- and two-star hotels were running 51.2 percent full, respectively.

The average stay length of visitors to Macau in August, was 1.8 nights. Those using five-star hotels stayed on average for 2.1 nights, according to the census service. Most of the city’s major gaming venues are housed inside resort complexes featuring five-star hotels.

Macau’s average occupancy rate for hotels and guest houses for the first eight months of this year was 50.5 percent, an increase of 27 percentage points year-on-year.

A separate survey conducted by Macau Hotel Association indicated that the aggregate average room rate of the city’s three-, four- and five-star hotels, was MOP754.80 (US$94) in August, representing a decline of 15.8 percent year-on-year. In August this year, the average nightly price of a five-star hotel room was MOP957.30, a decline of 23.5 percent year-on-year.

The Macau Hotel Association has 40 member hotels; many of them properties at casino resort complexes.