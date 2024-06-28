Beijing raises duty-free limit for mainlanders visiting Macau

The mainland China authorities announced on Friday that they will raise, with effect from Monday (July 1), the duty-free shopping allowance for mainland Chinese visiting either Macau or Hong Kong.

Starting from Monday, mainland residents returning to the mainland from visiting Macau will see their duty-free allowance increase to CNY15,000 (US$2,064) per trip, from CNY5,000, if they buy goods at duty-free stores at border crossings; or to CNY12,000 for shopping elsewhere in the city.

The duty-free allowance refers to luggage items deemed for reasonable personal use, according to the authorities.

The mainland authorities discussed the matter with Macau under the existing framework of the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) between the mainland and Macau.

A joint statement from several central government agencies said that mainland residents aged 18 or over could have their duty-free allowance raised to CNY12,000. The limit could be uppled to CNY15,000 if they bought duty-free goods or shopped at duty-free shops at border crossings.

The notice from the central authorities said that the duty-free allowance on luggage items for those mainland residents who travel to and from Hong Kong and Macau on multiple occasions in a short period of time, would be unchanged.

The easing measure that is applicable, will first be implemented at six border crossings, including at the Border Gate at Gongbei, and the Zhuhai border crossing ot the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. It will be extended to all border crossings – except the so-called Hengqin “first-tier border crossing” – from August 1, according to Macau’s Economic and Technological Development Bureau.

Macau’s Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, said in a Friday statement that the measure announced by the mainland authorities would “help drive consumption in Macau’s tourism market”, and give “new impetus” to the city’s overall economic development.

Mr Ho described the increase in duty-free allowance for mainland tourists as an “important measure … to respond to the needs of Macau society”.

He said the change would “help promote the growth of tourism consumption” in the city, benefitting Macau’s small and medium-sized enterprises, including the retail sector.