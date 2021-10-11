Beijing requiring 14-day quarantine for arrivals from Macau

Travellers arriving in China’s capital Beijing (pictured) from Macau, are now required to undergo a 14-day period of “centralised medical observation”, followed by a seven-day “health monitoring” period. The information was confirmed on Friday by Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

The measure became effective on Saturday.

“People arriving from Macau to Beijing will be put under closed-loop management,” stated the Macau authorities in a press release. “They will undergo nucleic acid tests in line with the requirements relevant to centralised medical observation, and health monitoring.”

The release added that the quarantine measure by Beijing would be adjusted in a “timely” manner, in accordance with Macau’s pandemic situation.

Following a series of new Covid-19 cases in Macau detected in late September, authorities in the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, Guangdong province, introduced a requirement for all arrivals from Macau to undergo a 14-day compulsory quarantine. The requirement was introduced on September 26, and remains in place.

With effect from October 6, Macau also tightened its own rules on outbound travel. The move was said to be part of Macau’s efforts to prevent recently-reported Covid-19 infections spreading “outside the city”, said the government; Macao confirmed on October 9 two new cases of infection.