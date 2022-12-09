BetConstruct, Jade ink sportsbooks deal for the Philippines

Betting and gaming services supplier BetConstruct says it has signed an agreement with Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc to launch a new “sportsbook offering for retail and remote gaming” in the Philippines. A Thursday release from BetConstruct said the deal was its first foray into the Philippine market.

The new platform is called “Jade SportsBet”. It is described as an “innovative platform”, aiming “to provide the fastest, most efficient and most enjoyable gaming experience for players on all devices”.

BetConstruct is a software development company that provides services for the gaming industry. The firm offers development, integration and support for a variety of betting and gaming products designed for online and land-based operators.

Jade Entertainment says it provides technology and services for gaming operations for land-based and digital operators. Casino markets its serves include the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Saipan.

The release quoted Jade’s founder and chief executive, Joe Pisano, as saying the firm was “thrilled” to bring to the market, an “all-new Jade Sportsbook, which carries the largest and the most diversified collection of sports betting offers”.

BetConstruct’s business development executive Levon Ayvazyan said in prepared remarks that the firm was “glad” that its “geographical boundaries” were “expanding, reaching the Philippines”.

“Having a partner in that country using our platform with clear expectations to drive and grow the business is gratifying for us,” he added.