BetConstruct launches new services for gaming partners

Apr 01, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
BetConstruct, a supplier of business-to-business services to the online gaming sector, says it has expanded its portfolio with the addition of three new services. They are: Zone Solutions; Pro DDOS Protection; and Business Dashboard.
Zone Solutions is a suite of domain management services tailored for turnkey partners with such needs.
BetConstruct said in a recent press release that Zone Solutions enables its industry partners to “upgrade online operations and handle domain management with ease and confidence”. The brand added that the offer helps define “proactive strategies to meet regulatory compliance measures”.
Pro DDOS Protection, as the name suggests, is a “comprehensive cybersecurity solution” tailored specifically for white label and turnkey partners, with domain management handled on the provider’s side.
The product is designed to combat distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks and safeguard web applications, according to the announcement. It is said to offer “instant threat detection, enhanced web application firewall capabilities, and rapid response”.
Business Dashboard is said to be a “powerful analytics platform that delivers real-time insights and simplifies gaming business management”.
It is said to permit tracking of “key metrics” across matters including financing, player acquisition, and website traffic. It is also identified as helping “optimise casino and sportsbook performance and make data-driven decisions,” stated BetConstruct.
Dec 09, 2022
Aug 16, 2018
Apr 01, 2024
Apr 01, 2024
Apr 01, 2024
