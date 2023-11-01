Betty Zhao departs LT Game, Eddie Au new COO

LT Game Ltd, a Macau-based provider of electronic gaming equipment and management technology for casinos, has appointed Eddie Au Hon Man as chief operating officer (COO). The appointment was with effect from Wednesday (November 1), GGRAsia understands.

Mr Au’s arrival follows the resignation of Betty Zhao as COO in late October.

He had previously worked with LT Game, and GGRAsia understands he will help promote LT Game’s sales and leasing of electronic gaming equipment and systems.

In September, LT Game’s boss Jay Chun told GGRAsia that the company was planning to launch before year-end a new ‘live multi-game’ (LMG) product for electronic versions of casino games featuring a live dealer.

The newcomer, branded “Nera”, should make an appearance “by the end of this year”, stated the executive.

Mr Chun is co-chairman and managing director of LT Game’s parent, Hong Kong-listed gaming technology supplier and casino services firm, Paradise Entertainment Ltd.

Paradise Entertainment is also looking to Southeast Asian markets for placement of its LT Game-branded slot machine products, stated Mr Chun.