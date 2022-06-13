Betway live blackjack studio launched via Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Monday announcement it had launched a dedicated live blackjack studio on behalf of Betway Group, the latter a betting brand owned by Guernsey-registered Super Group, and well known for its sports betting products.

The studio will carry Betway branding, the release said.

Prior to the blackjack studio deal, Pragmatic Play had already provided a “vast array of slots and live casino titles” to Betway, noted the statement.

It quoted Yossi Barzely, Pragmatic Play’s chief business development officer, as saying: “We’re very pleased to further strengthen our close relationship with Super Group and provide a dedicated live casino environment to Betway.”

He added: “Betway is a hugely recognisable brand in regulated markets all over the globe and this is a fantastic opportunity for us to further showcase it through a state-of-the-art blackjack studio.”

The Monday release also quoted chief executive officer of Betway, Anthony Werkman. He noted Pragmatic Play had “an incredible track record of delivering unmatched bespoke studios”.

He added: “We’re very pleased to launch our blackjack products with them.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to six new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).