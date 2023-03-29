‘Big Bass’ slot update from Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a provider to the iGaming industry, has launched “Big Bass Hold & Spinner”, an update to its “Big Bass Bonanza” fishing-themed slot game.

The maker says the new product introduces a fresh mechanic to the play, “whilst maintaining core concepts” that made the original slot “iconic”.

The new game is played across 5×3 reels. Landing either three, four or five ‘scatter’ symbols results in either 10, 15 or 20 free spins, respectively. During the free spins, a wild collect symbol is added to the reels. That fisherman symbol will collect an instant cash prize attached to any “Fish Money” icons in view.

The game’s “Hold & Spinner” bonus is triggered by landing three coins in the base game.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited saying in a Monday press release that Big Bass Hold & Spinner “evolves Pragmatic Play’s much loved Big Bass franchise by incorporating new mechanics and possibilities that will allow the series to remain as prominent and popular as ever”.

She added: “We’ve integrated ‘retriggers’, fisherman ‘wilds’ and ‘multipliers’ with a thrilling new bonus feature that enables big values to be hit, as well as a maximum win of 10,000 times – one of the biggest in the series.”