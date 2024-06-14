BIG Cyber appoints Heather Lee as senior director of sales

BIG Cyber, part of the BMM Innovation Group, has announced the appointment of Heather Lee (pictured) as senior director of sales.

Ms Lee previously served as vice rresident of casino sales and partnerships at Engaged Nation, a firm focused on digital engagement marketing initiatives, according to a Thursday press release.

Before that, she was a manager of sales and loyalty marketing at Casino equipment maker and financial technology supplier Everi Holdings Inc.

BMM Innovation Group combines the experience of gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs with the expertise of two of the group’s other businesses, BIG Cyber and RG24seven. BIG Cyber is associated with providing systems to the gaming industry to defend against cyberattack.

Thursday’s announcement quoted Amit Sharma, BIG Cyber’s chief executive, as saying: “As BIG Cyber continues to grow, we are excited to add experience to our team by welcoming Heather to drive our sales initiatives.”

He added: “She brings six years of experience in gaming sales and is well recognised for her focus on customer service and building trusted partnerships.”

Ms Lee said in prepared remarks that she was looking forward to “driving growth, building strong customer relationships, and contributing to the continued success of BIG Cyber and its host of solutions focused on defending the gaming industry and protecting all who play.”