BIG Cyber, Maxxsure to boost cybersecurity for gaming sector

BIG Cyber, part of the BMM Innovation Group, is to “elevate its portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions” via a partnership with Maxxsure LLC, said BIG Cyber in a Monday press release.

BMM Innovation Group combines the experience of gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs with the expertise of two of the group’s other businesses, BIG Cyber and RG24seven. BIG Cyber is associated with providing systems to the gaming industry to defend against cyberattack.

Maxxsure is described in the release as a “leading authority in risk assessment and cybersecurity solutions,” known for the M-Score platform, said to be “the most accurate cyber-risk rating in the market”.

According to the statement, the collaboration “allows BIG Cyber to offer Maxxsure’s solutions and services exclusively to the global gaming market”.

The release quoted BIG Cyber’s chief executive Amit Sharma as saying: “We are thrilled to partner with Maxxsure, a company renowned for its innovative approach to risk assessment and cybersecurity. This partnership enhances our capabilities, allowing us to deliver even more robust and tailored solutions to our clients.”

The focus of the collaboration “is the integration of Maxxsure’s M-Score service into BIG Cyber’s catalogue of cybersecurity offerings,” according to the announcement.

“This innovative service identifies an organisation’s current and potential cyber risks, evaluates their preparedness and resiliency against a cyber event, and estimates potential financial loss,” it added.

Maxxsure’s chief executive, Shawn Wiora, said in prepared remarks that the partnership will “be a gamechanger for the gaming industry”.

“Gaming companies need state-of-the-art tools to quantify their financial risk and then fortify their exposure through cyber-insurance and remediation,” said Mr Wiora.

He added: “Through this collaboration, we hope to acquire the majority of the total addressable market for cyber risk quantification within the next two years. The gaming industry is vulnerable following recent and well-publicised attacks on large casino operators. With this partnership, BIG Cyber and Maxxsure will help gaming companies quantify their cyber risk down to the dollar.”