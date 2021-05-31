Billings steps down as Wynn Resorts president, remains CFO

U.S.-based casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd has announced that company executive Craig Billings has stepped down from the post of president effective May 24. The firm did not announce a replacement.

Mr Billings will remain as Wynn Resorts’ chief financial officer. In addition, he was appointed president and chief executive of Wynn Interactive Ltd, a unit of Wynn Resorts which operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. His term at Wynn Interactive runs through the end of 2022.

The announcement was made in a company filing issued on Friday.

Earlier this month, Wynn Resorts announced that Wynn Interactive would merge with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp, in a bid to continue to grow the group’s online sports betting and iGaming business segments. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will retain the ‘Wynn Interactive Ltd’ name, and relist its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, it was announced at the time.

It was separately announced on Thursday that Mr Billings had been reelected as a non-executive director of the board of Macau-based casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd. The latter is a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts.

Mr Billings joined Wynn Resorts in 2017. His’ work experience includes spells at casino equipment suppliers Aristocrat Leisure Ltd and NYX Gaming Group Ltd (now part of Scientific Games Corp). He was also previously vice president in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs in both New York and London, covering the gaming industry, according to biographical information previously released by Wynn Resorts.