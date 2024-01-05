‘Blade & Fangs’ first 2024 slot release for Pragmatic Play

“Blade & Fangs” is the first slot title of the New Year from Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry.

The game, with a nighttime setting in a candlelit mansion, is played across two adjacent 5×3 grids, each said to feature 243 ways to win. The game symbols are bats, snakes, werewolves, and other fanged creatures.

Two ‘multiplier ‘symbols, representing +1x and +2x, are depicted as roses and daggers respectively.

The maker says they transform the base game when they land on the same spin, merging both sets of reels into a single 6×5 grid, and awarding a respin with 2x multiplier. If the +1x or 2x symbol lands during the respin, the win multiplier increases to 3x or 4x respectively – or 6x if both are hit.

During the free spins round, which is played on the merged 6×5 grid, a multiplier starting at 1x is applied to all wins.

Blade & Fang’s separate 5×3 game grids “can combine to award multiplier wins up to 5,000x,” stated Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in a Thursday press release.

“Our first slot release of 2024 pairs novel mechanics with a thrilling theme and epic win potential,” she added.