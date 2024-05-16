Blask launches AI platform for iGaming biz analytics

Blask, described as a pioneering company in iGaming analytics, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform with analytic tools said to be designed specifically for the sector.

The firm said in a press release: “This cutting-edge solution empowers iGaming operators, affiliates, and platform providers with unparalleled clarity about the market and their performance within it, revolutionising how they approach brand marketing and other GGR [gross gaming revenue]-driving activities.”

According to the announcement, Blask has secured the support of strategic partners Yolo Investments and Oakvale Capital, and early adopters of the product include gaming brands Sportingtech, BC.Game, bet365, and Already Media.

The platform is said to be powered by two state-of-the-art models that work in tandem to extract features from over 1 billion data points, including 450 active brands.

The tool is designed to identify and classify iGaming-related websites with exceptional accuracy of up to 91 percent, according to the company.

With “automated brand discovery and up to one hour of data granularity, businesses can make informed strategic and tactical decisions, from analysing a Sunday football match’s impact on market performance to deciding which new markets to enter,” said Blask.

Dmitry Belianin, a co-founder of Blask, was cited as saying in the Tuesday announcement: “This is the product that I wish I had access to when I acted as the chief marketing officer of a leading iGaming company.

“The clarity it provides leaders to make informed decisions can drive significant GGR increases.”

Fellow co-founder and Blask chief executive Max Tesla was also cited as saying: “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that offers unparalleled market insights, with a cutting-edge use of AI technology.”

The platform’s Blask Index is said to provide a comprehensive overview of the iGaming market’s size and individual brands’ market share within a particular country, offering valuable insights into the industry’s overall health and sentiment.

In addition to the Blask Index, the platform offers a range of powerful tools, including Relative Market Share, Market Dynamics, and GGR prediction.

“These features enable brands to benchmark their performance against competitors, identify areas for improvement, and uncover potential expansion opportunities,” said the announcement.