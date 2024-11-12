Bloomberry gets GiG tech for online gaming in the Philippines

Gaming Innovation Group Software Plc (GiG), a business-to-business iGaming technology provider, says it has secured a “long-term agreement” with Philippines-listed casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp and that group’s brand “Solaire Resorts”. Under the deal, GiG will provide the casino group with access to a range of its technology tools.

The agreement marks GiG’s “first” foray into the Asian market, and “represents a major step in GiG’s growth strategy as it aims to further its reach in regulated markets around the world,” stated the iGaming provider in a Tuesday announcement.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Bloomberry runs its flagship property, Solaire Resort & Casino, in Entertainment City casino zone in the Philippine capital Manila. The group had in May opened Solaire Resort North, another gaming complex in Quezon City, northeast of Manila.

In addition to the bricks-and-mortar operation, Bloomberry also runs online gaming platform “Solaire Online”, which allows its members to wager on a range of live gaming options via the use of mobile devices or computers within the Philippines, according to the casino firm’s corporate information. Such operation is allowed under the “Philippine Inland Gaming Operator” (PIGO) permit, which allows a licensee to run online gaming services for the domestic market.

According to the press release, GiG will provide Bloomberry and the Solaire brand with access to a range of the company’s “technology solutions, enabling the group [Bloomberry] to significantly enhance its online gaming offering in the Philippines”.

As part of the agreement, Bloomberry and Solaire will be able to utilise GiG’s iGaming platform “CoreX”, as well as the firm’s artificial intelligence (AI) tools “LogicX” and “DataX”.

“With a growing industry emphasis on AI and automation, the incorporation of the advanced machine learning models into Solaire’s toolkit will result in enhanced decision-making processes and rule-building, helping deliver significant increases in player acquisition and customer retention,” stated GiG.

The update cited Richard Carter, GiG’s chief executive, as saying that the deal was a “landmark moment for GiG” as the company enters “the Asian iGaming market for the first time and continues to deliver” on its “strategic objectives”.

He added: “Our experience in delivering cutting-edge iGaming solutions in evolving regulatory environments, together with Bloomberry’s established market presence, means GiG is poised to take full advantage of the region’s growing online gaming sector.”