BMM gets accreditation to test, certify payment technology

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs has announced its “official accreditation” to test and certify products to ensure they adhere to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS).
“This accreditation underscores BMM Testlabs’ commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and compliance within the gaming industry,” said the company in a Wednesday press release.
BMM stated it was now a Payment Card Industry Recognised Laboratory, authorised by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council “to perform security evaluations,” in order to “help secure payments and data worldwide”.
The announcement quoted Julien Pottiez, BMM Testlabs vice president of security services, as saying that the company “recognised the critical importance of maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance”.
“Achieving accreditation to perform audits and tests against the PCI-DSS demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled testing services that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” added the executive.
PCI-DSS is described as a set of security standards “designed to ensure that all companies that accept, process, store, or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment”.
“PCI-DSS compliance is especially important for iGaming operators and suppliers, point-of-sale systems and retailers, and any organisation that processes payments to protect the integrity of the transaction and the consumer’s financial data,” stated BMM.
The company said its PCI-DSS-related services include “compliance assessment, penetration testing, auditing, and iGaming regulatory certification”.
