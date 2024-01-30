BMM gets global structure, White leads land-based gaming

Laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs has announced new global roles for three of its “most seasoned executives”, responsible for overseeing the group’s regulatory compliance, digital, and land-based businesses.

The company said in a Monday press release that it was restructuring “from a regional to fully global organisation”.

The company promoted Kirk White (pictured, right) to president of land-based gaming. Mr White is a long-time BMM executive “who led the company’s Australia and Asia-Pacific growth,” stated the firm. He will now assume “oversight of land-based testing, certification, and supporting service delivery globally,” it added.

Travis Foley (pictured, left), responsible for BMM’s expansion in North America, was promoted to chief government and regulatory officer. He will “oversee BMM’s global government and regulatory compliance business, with a focus on quality accreditation, technical compliance, adoption of new technical standards and tools, and regulator relationships,” said the company.

Tasked to lead BMM’s worldwide digital, security, and inspections business is Marzia Turrini (pictured, centre), an executive that BMM said has led the company “to record growth and expansion” in Europe and Latin America.

As the company’s new president of digital gaming, Ms Turrini “will drive revenue growth for the company’s iGaming, sports betting, and casino inspections businesses,” stated BMM.

According to the release, the three executives “continue to have the responsibility for the corporate governance of the business entities under their current regional management”.

The announcement quoted BMM’s chief executive, Martin Storm, as saying: “Due largely to our explosive growth, full market access, and the globalising gaming market, we are moving from a regionally led structure to a global structure, with leadership over lines of business.”

He added: “With this team leading our key businesses, I have great confidence that 2024 is going to be another ground-breaking year for BMM. With the market access challenges behind us and full globalisation, we will be able to focus on consistency, value, specialisation, and speed.”