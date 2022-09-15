BMM launches venture focused on protective services

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs announced on Wednesday the launch of The BMM Innovation Group (BIG). It said the new venture “provides cutting-edge and protective services centred around technology, cybersecurity, information, and virtual educational services for the global gaming industry,” according to a press release.

The statement quoted Martin Storm, BMM’s chief executive, as saying that The BMM Innovation Group is the response to “new challenges” faced by the gaming industry.

“The ‘BIG’ idea is aligned to BMM’s vision and is centred around protecting the gaming industry’s future growth, providing a new layer of security and comfort for those that work within it, and making sure that we are all informed about relevant issues,” he added.

The new project combines the experience of BMM Testlabs with the expertise of two of the group’s other businesses, BIG Cyber and RG24seven. BIG Cyber is associated with providing systems to defend against cyberattack to the gaming industry; while RG24seven is described as a video-based Responsible Gaming training platform

Mr Storm stated: “By bringing together two of our previously established businesses … we are already tackling cybersecurity and providing online education for gaming employees – two major components of business continuity in the world post-pandemic.”