BMM linked cybersecurity provider appoints CEO

BIG Tech, a company linked to BMM Testlabs, has appointed Amit Sharma (pictured) as its chief executive. BIG Tech is associated with providing systems to defend against cyberattack and with technology enabling regulatory compliance.

BIG Tech is described as the parent of the BMM Innovation Group of companies.

Mr Sharma was most recently vice president of business development at ADLINK Technology Inc, a Taiwan-based company that designs and manufactures products for embedded computing, test and measurement, and automation applications.

Before that, he was for seven years general manager and vice president of sales for Las Vegas, Nevada-based electronics maker Quixant USA Inc.

Mr Sharma was “uniquely qualified to lead and develop our new business technology portfolio,” said Martin Storm, CEO of BMM Testlabs, an organisation also known as BMM International LLC, as cited in a Monday press release.

Mr Storm added that the new recruit’s “long-term gaming industry experience, business development capabilities and proven management skills combine with a strong technology orientation to advance our strategic initiatives.”