BMM names Luis Fuller as VP of business development

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs has announced the appointment of Luis Fuller (pictured) as its vice president of business development.

“As vice president of business development, Luis will leverage his expertise, leadership, and fresh perspective to drive our business forward,” said Robert Reyes, BMM’s senior vice president of business development, as quoted in a Tuesday press release.

“BMM is experiencing very exciting growth, which has allowed us to further expand our North American leadership team,” added Mr Reyes. “I am thrilled that Luis has chosen to extend his global management skills in business development to BMM Testlabs.”

According to the release, Mr Fuller has “over two decades of diverse technical and business development experience”. Most recently, he served as sales director at Crane Payment Innovations, “where he led a regional sales team focused on corporate gaming accounts and original equipment manufacturers across the Americas”.

Prior to more than 14 years at Crane Payment Innovations, Mr Fuller served for seven years as a global technical service manager at JCM Global, a supplier of equipment to the gaming industry and other sectors.

The announcement additionally quoted Mr Fuller as saying: “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at BMM to drive innovation, growth, and success.”

The company says it has business operations and gaming labs in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Macau, South Africa, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Romania, and Poland.