 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

BMM names Luis Fuller as VP of business development

Jan 17, 2024 Industry Talk, Latest News  

BMM names Luis Fuller as VP of business development

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs has announced the appointment of Luis Fuller (pictured) as its vice president of business development.

“As vice president of business development, Luis will leverage his expertise, leadership, and fresh perspective to drive our business forward,” said Robert Reyes, BMM’s senior vice president of business development, as quoted in a Tuesday press release.

“BMM is experiencing very exciting growth, which has allowed us to further expand our North American leadership team,” added Mr Reyes. “I am thrilled that Luis has chosen to extend his global management skills in business development to BMM Testlabs.”

According to the release, Mr Fuller has “over two decades of diverse technical and business development experience”. Most recently, he served as sales director at Crane Payment Innovations, “where he led a regional sales team focused on corporate gaming accounts and original equipment manufacturers across the Americas”.

Prior to more than 14 years at Crane Payment Innovations, Mr Fuller served for seven years as a global technical service manager at JCM Global, a supplier of equipment to the gaming industry and other sectors.

The announcement additionally quoted Mr Fuller as saying: “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at BMM to drive innovation, growth, and success.”

The company says it has business operations and gaming labs in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Macau, South Africa, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Romania, and Poland.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

China ups checks on ‘cross-border’ gamblers says ministry

China ups checks on ‘cross-border’ gamblers says ministry

Jan 17, 2024  

China’s Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday that it was persisting with efforts to combat “cross-border gambling” activities, including via strengthened checks at the...
Read More
2024 Macau GGR may rise 21pct y-o-y: Deutsche Bank

2024 Macau GGR may rise 21pct y-o-y: Deutsche Bank

Jan 17, 2024  

Aristocrat Gaming debuts NFL Super Bowl Link

Aristocrat Gaming debuts NFL Super Bowl Link

Jan 17, 2024  

Pick of the Day


US$4.16 billion

Revenue generated by mass-market baccarat in Macau in the fourth quarter of 2023