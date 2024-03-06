 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

BMM promotes Corriveau to SVP global quality assurance

Mar 06, 2024 Industry Talk, Latest News  

BMM promotes Corriveau to SVP global quality assurance

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs has promoted Jean Corriveau (pictured) to be senior vice president (SVP) of global quality assurance, and BMM Canada regional executive.

He will generally work on “ensuring high standards of excellence across all BMM operations,” noted a Tuesday press release.

Kara Matthew, BMM Innovation Group chief operations officer was cited as saying: “We’re thrilled to see Jean continue to advance and take ownership of our global quality assurance services.”

According to the update, Mr Corriveau worked as a software developer, later becoming a business development manager at BMM.

Subsequently he was made vice president of quality operations for BMM’s largest global laboratory, based in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau’s airport handled over 600k pax in Feb: operator

Macau’s airport handled over 600k pax in Feb: operator

Mar 06, 2024  

Macau’s only air hub, Macau International Airport (pictured), “exceeded 600,000” passenger throughputs in February, a period including the Chinese New Year holiday in the first half of the...
Read More
Ainsworth names Evans marketing VP, Trask to lead studio

Ainsworth names Evans marketing VP, Trask to lead studio

Mar 06, 2024  

BMM promotes Corriveau to SVP global quality assurance

BMM promotes Corriveau to SVP global quality assurance

Mar 06, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”Our mass table games, electronic gaming machines and non-gaming segments performed remarkably [in 2023] as revenues in these areas breached 2019 pre-pandemic levels by a significant margin”

Enrique Razon
Chairman and chief executive of Bloomberry Resorts