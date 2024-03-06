BMM promotes Corriveau to SVP global quality assurance

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs has promoted Jean Corriveau (pictured) to be senior vice president (SVP) of global quality assurance, and BMM Canada regional executive.

He will generally work on “ensuring high standards of excellence across all BMM operations,” noted a Tuesday press release.

Kara Matthew, BMM Innovation Group chief operations officer was cited as saying: “We’re thrilled to see Jean continue to advance and take ownership of our global quality assurance services.”

According to the update, Mr Corriveau worked as a software developer, later becoming a business development manager at BMM.

Subsequently he was made vice president of quality operations for BMM’s largest global laboratory, based in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.