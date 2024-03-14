BMM promotes Orola to VP of land-based service delivery

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs has promoted Elizabeth Orola (pictured) to vice president of land-based professional service delivery.

In her new role, Ms Orola “will continue to deliver BMM’s land-based product testing and certification services, with a focus on quality and reliability,” said the company in a Wednesday press release. She will be “balancing long-term strategy with daily operations,” the firm added.

The update quoted BMM Innovation Group’s chief operations officer, Kara Matthew, as saying that Ms Orola “has shown leadership and dedication” to the company’s mission and values, “particularly in her focus on delivering exceptional client service, support, and satisfaction”.

Ms Orola was described in the announcement has having a “25-year career in service delivery and operations”, spanning the gaming, research and development, telecommunications, and aerospace industries.

Before joining BMM in early 2022, she worked as a software quality manager and senior software test engineer at slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Her experience “extends globally, having directed engineering and testing teams in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and India,” said BMM.