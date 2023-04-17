BMM promotes Vineet Malhotra to VP technical services, Asia

Apr 17, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy BMM Testlabs says Vineet Malhotra (pictured) has been promoted to vice president of technical services and compliance, Asia. The announcement was made by BMM Testlabs Singapore.
Kirk White, BMM executive vice president and general manager, with responsibilities including Asia-Pacific, was cited in a Sunday press release as saying: “I am very pleased to promote Vineet, as his 17 years of dedication to BMM’s technical service team in Asia have made him a subject-matter expert in technical compliance standards and requirements for the region.”
Mr Malhotra will manage BMM’s Asian technical teams, according to the statement.
He joined BMM in 2006 as a systems consultant. Most recently he was professional service delivery manager, Asia.
