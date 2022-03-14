BMM promotes Yi Miin Heng to client services manager Asia

Yi Miin Heng has been promoted to client services manager in Asia at gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs.

Yi Miin (pictured) joined BMM in 2014, as a leader of a technical services team. He had previously served as a system consultant to the firm. In his new position, he will report to the group’s executive vice president in Asia, according to a Monday press release.

The announcement quoted BMM Testlabs’ Kirk White, the company’s Asia Pacific and Africa executive vice president and general manager, as saying that Yi Miin’s appointment would strengthen the group’s support to its customers in Asia.

“Yi Miin has over 12 years of experience on our technical services teams in Asia and Australia, covering both land-based and iGaming market segments,” said Mr White.

The statement also quoted Yi Miin as saying: “This is a great opportunity for me to share my wealth of knowledge in technical compliance and market access requirements, both locally and internationally, with our many customers across Asia.”

United States-based BMM Testlabs has an Asia-Pacific presence including offices in Macau and Singapore.

The group announced also on Monday that Paul Petrella has been promoted to the position of compliance manager in Australia. He re-joined BMM Testlabs in 2013, and his new position will add to his existing duties as senior group manager of wagering systems.