BMM Testlabs certifies blockchain-related RNG tech

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs, announced on Thursday that it had granted compliance certification to Chainlink VRF, the latter short for ‘verifiable random function’.

Chainlink VRF, described as the “blockchain industry’s most widely adopted” random number generator (RNG), has been certified under Gaming Laboratories International LLC’s GLI-19 standards.

According to the release, Chainlink VRF can be used for functions including ‘minting’ non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and randomising in-game features on game products, so that the latter are simultaneously “verifiable” and “tamper-proof”.

“As one of the first certifications in the blockchain industry, BMM is paving the way for companies developing blockchain-based gaming solutions to become certified in a secure and compliant way that was previously unavailable,” said BMM Testlabs’ business development manager for iGaming, Maria Romero, in prepared remarks included in the Thursday release.