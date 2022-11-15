BMM Testlabs opens new gaming laboratory in India

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs says it has “formally opened” this month its newest office and product testing laboratory in India. “The new office is located in Cybercity, the technology hub that hosts the largest IT and Fortune 500 companies in Gurgaon, India,” stated the company in a Tuesday press release.

“BMM India will provide product testing and certification services for games, systems, and associated equipment for the gaming industry across online and land-based gaming,” said the firm. “The team in India will work closely with BMM’s 14 other testlabs around the world, to continue to provide its customers access to the global gaming industry,” it added.

BMM says it employs over 600 people in 15 locations across the world, and serves over 470 gaming jurisdictions.

Tuesday’s release quoted Martin Storm (pictured, left), BMM’s executive chairman and chief executive saying that the group’s expansion in India “underpins” its “offer of market-leading test services for any gaming product in every gaming market”.

He added: “India offers BMM the opportunity of enormous scale with technology prowess and intellectual capital, and we are opening the Gurgaon office with more than 50 trained staff.”

According to the release, Reena Varma (pictured, right), head of quality and operations in India, will be leading BMM India.