BMM to present ‘full suite’ of services for suppliers, ops

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy BMM Testlabs says its management team and experts in testing and compliance from the Asia-Pacific region will be at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and conference in Macau.

“As the premier test lab in the region, we are excited to exhibit at G2E Asia again this year and share our commitment to protecting the industry and all who play, as evidenced by our exceptional customer engagement and responsiveness scores,” stated Kirk White, BMM’s president of land-based gaming, in prepared remarks in a press release.

G2E Asia will take place at the Venetian Macao from June 4 to 6.

Mr Kirk said the company would share at the event updates on its “global market coverage and the many services” that it offers to gaming suppliers and operators.

The services include BMM’s “full suite of land-based and digital product testing and certification services, QA [quality assurance] testing, product performance analysis for revenue and operational risk management, machine inspection services, and security evaluations,” added the executive.

The testing lab said another key area of focus during G2E Asia is to meet with regulators and to share information on “BMM’s focus on providing free, state-of-the-art training and education for regulators throughout Asia Pacific”. This can be made available “virtually or in person,” added the testing organisation.

BMM says it has “played a critical role for more than 40 years” in the Asia-Pacific region, “providing expert capabilities to test and certify land-based and digital products”.