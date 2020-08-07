Bowie steps down as MGM China executive director

Grant Bowie (pictured) has resigned as an executive director of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd. He will remain linked to the company under an advisory role until the end of 2022 as previously announced, MGM China said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange filed on Thursday.

Thursday’s filing also mentioned the appointment of Ayesha Khanna Molino as a non-executive director of MGM China.

Ms Molino is senior vice president for government affairs at MGM China’s parent, United States-based MGM Resorts International, stated the filing. Prior to working at MGM Resorts, she had served as respectively chief counsel and policy advisor to Harry Reid before his retirement as a U.S. federal senator for Nevada.

MGM China’s filing said Mr Bowie’s resignation, with effect from August 6, was due to “his retirement plans”.

It added: “Mr Bowie will remain as an advisor of the company for a period up to December 31, 2022.”

In the announcement, the MGM China board expressed its “sincere gratitude” to Mr Bowie for his “valuable contribution to the company during his tenure of service.”

Mr Bowie’s age was given as 62 at the time of MGM China’s 2019 annual report filed in April this year.

MGM China had announced in late May that Mr Bowie was retiring as company chief executive on May 31 after holding senior leadership roles at the brand since 2008.

The firm said at the time Mr Bowie would remain as an executive director of MGM China for a “handover” period to be determined by the company. After that, he would continue to act as an advisor for a period up to December 31, 2022, added the May announcement.

MGM China runs the MGM Macau resort in downtown Macau, and MGM Cotai in the city’s Cotai district. Mr Bowie steered the development and eventual launch of the latter property, which was in February 2018.