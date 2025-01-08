Brian Ho new VP for sustainability at Resorts World Sentosa

The Resorts World Sentosa casino complex in Singapore, promoted by Genting Singapore Ltd, has named Brian Ho as vice president for sustainability. Mr Ho was most recently with business consultancy Deloitte, as sustainability leader for Southeast Asia.

According to his profile on social media network LinkedIn, Mr Ho assumed his new role this month. He is responsible for Resorts World Sentosa’s overall sustainability strategy and targets.

The executive has also been a partner at services provider Ernst & Young, which does business as EY. There, he was overseeing climate change and sustainability services.

The news of Mr Ho’s appointment was first reported by Eco-Business, a business intelligence organisation dedicated to sustainable development.

In November, the casino licence of Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd, the operating entity of Resorts World Sentosa (pictured), was renewed for two years – a period shorter than permitted under regulations – due to an assessment the property had an “unsatisfactory” tourism performance between 2021 and 2023.

Some areas of Resorts World Sentosa – one half of Singapore’s casino duopoly – are currently being revamped, including a hotel tower and the retail mall. Management is also moving ahead with the expansion of the complex, dubbed “RWS 2.0”.

Genting Singapore has pledged a SGD6.80-billion (US$5.07-billion) investment to upgrade the casino complex. In mid-November, the company broke ground for a new waterfront development at the complex, expected to be completed in 2030.

Illumination’s Minion Land, a non-gaming attraction at Resorts World Sentosa, is due to “open to the public on February 14, 2025,” according to its promoter, Universal Studios Singapore.