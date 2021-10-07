Broadway Macau hotel rooms for ‘yellow-code’ observation

Bedrooms at Broadway Macau, a Cotai casino hotel, are being made available from October 5 (Tuesday) at low cost to people with a ‘yellow’ Macau health code, meaning they need to undergo what the city calls health self management, due to the risk they have been exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19, but are yet to show symptoms.

The news was given at a Tuesday media briefing by the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre. Broadway Macau is run by Macau gaming licensee Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, next door to the Galaxy Macau resort.

Broadway Macau can be used by yellow code people that might not have other accommodation in Macau. But with the yellow code, they are not allowed to leave Macau for a time, nor stay in any other hotels in the city.

Those with a yellow code are identified as having been in the vicinity of confirmed Covid-19 cases. The yellow code people are those that have been traced as a result of such near contact, or have already undergone a mandated Macau quarantine in another hotel, but whose health code has not yet been turned back to ‘green’; i.e., the safest level.

“Considering that certain non-resident workers and tourists with yellow health code have no place to stay after finishing the quarantine, and that they are not accepted by any regular hotels… we eventually have the support from Galaxy Entertainment Group for having its Broadway Macau hotel to be reserved” for such “self-health management” people, said a Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) representative, Lau Fong Chi, at the Tuesday briefing.

About “200” rooms at Broadway Macau are being used for that purpose, according to Ms Lau. The property is charging these guests a nightly rate of MOP350 (US$44), and is not providing any in-room meals, the MGTO official noted. Galaxy Entertainment corporate materials have described Broadway Macau as a 312-room hotel.

Guests with a yellow code will not be allowed to eat at Broadway Macau’s restaurants, nor be allowed to have meals delivered to their rooms, according to GGRAsia’s enquiry to the property’s booking desk.