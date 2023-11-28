Bruno Mars to perform at MGM Cotai in Jan: MGM China

American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is to make a one-night-only concert appearance on the roof terrace of the MGM Cotai casino resort on January 6, said the venue promoter MGM China Holdings Ltd in a Tuesday release.

“On the heels of his sold-out shows at MGM Resorts’ Dolby Live [indoor amphi]theatre in Las Vegas, MGM Resorts [International] is bringing award-winning superstar Bruno Mars to partner property MGM Cotai in Macau,” said MGM China in the release.

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International is the parent firm of Macau casino operator MGM China. The latter runs the properties MGM Macau on the city’s peninsula, and MGM Cotai on the Cotai strip.

Tickets for the Bruno Mars concert will be on sale starting on December 9, the Tuesday release stated.

The singer has previously performed in Macau in April 2018, with two “sold-out shows” at rival Macau casino resort property Venetian Macao’s Cotai Arena, according to the venue operator Sands China Ltd’s previous releases.