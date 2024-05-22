Calls for Thai casino near border with Malaysia

Tourism operators in the southern Thailand province of Songkhla, bordering Malaysia, have called for the national government to consider permitting a casino resort there, in order to support tourism during otherwise off-peak seasons.

Hat Yai in Songkhla province, and the fifth-largest city in Thailand, is about 216 kilometres (134 miles) by road from George Town, a popular Malaysia tourism destination for overseas visitors. The latter city also has a significant Malaysian-Chinese population.

In Thailand, which is mulling casino legalisation, resorts with casinos are referred to as “entertainment complexes”. It has been reported that complexes might be permitted at key locations across the nation, to support tourism and economic development.

On Wednesday the Bangkok Post cited Songchai Mungprasithichai, president of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association, as saying a key entry point to southern Thailand – Ban Dan Nok and the area around Sadao checkpoint (pictured) – had the potential to attract tourists interested in gambling.

Tourism in Songkhla province is centred around Hat Yai, said the tourism representative, as Malaysian visitors tended to bypass Ban Dan Nok.

The news outlet said March data indicated Songkhla province was ranked only 10th in Thailand in terms of tourism receipts, at THB3.7 billion (US$101.7 million).

“Even in Hat Yai, tourism flows are not consistent as in the past, with 90 percent of the foreign market hailing from Malaysia during festivals, and now they have more choices than Hat Yai,” said Mr Songchai.

He reportedly said demand for casino tourism in Songkhla “could be high”, given the number of tourists travelling to Genting Malaysia Bhd’s casino resort in Malaysia.