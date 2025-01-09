Cambodia 2024 tax revenue from gaming up 85pct: report

Jan 09, 2025 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
The government of Cambodia has collected a total of US$63.1 million in taxes from the country’s casinos and game-of-chance operators in 2024, an 85-percent increase from the previous year. That is according to data from the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia, cited by the Xinhua news agency.
“Based on the figures, we can assess that the overall tax revenue from the commercial gambling sector was quite good last year,” the outlet quoted the commission as saying.
Khim Oudam, deputy director of licensing at the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia, told GGRAsia in a recent interview that the country was working to develop its casino industry via the construction of further large-scale integrated resorts, by offering attractive policies, including tax rates.
The Cambodian commission official said that as of last year, Cambodia had 87 casinos, “many of them small”. A number of them are in the border towns of Bavet (pictured) and Poipet, have been commonly serving Thai customers.
According Mr Khim, Cambodia would like to have more resorts of the standard of the NagaWorld complex, run by Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd. It has a long-life monopoly for the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, so for now, new investors would need to look at other locations within Cambodia.
Xinhua reported the commission as saying the country has 21 licensed operators of games of chance, but that one permit had been cancelled, and three others suspended.
