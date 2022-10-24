Cambodia casino guidelines aid public, owners: report

The Cambodian authorities have issued written guidelines seeking to ensure that casinos they license adhere to laws covering commercial gambling, reports the Phnom Penh Post. It adds that the guidelines are also designed to protect the rights of the operators.

The news outlet cites information from the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia, issued on Thursday.

“The guidelines aim to crack down on all illegal gambling activities and gambling dens and to promote legal commercial gambling,” the newspaper cited the commission as saying.

Obligations on the operators, said to be explicitly stated in the guidelines, include that casino business can only be done in the clearly-defined geographical location of their casino development proposal; that they can only operate in the premises designated in their casino licences; and that they pay taxes on the proceeds of all kinds of games operating within the casino premises.

The report also indicated that what the commission termed a “certificate of legality” must be displayed at the physical premises.

It has previously been reported that the commission has instructed casino operators or investors either to apply for a licence, or renew an existing one, in order to receive permission to continue to operate.

Earlier this month, the Cambodian authorities announced they had inspected more than 10,000 suspicious locations as part of efforts to crack down on all types of illegal gambling – including online gambling – in the country.