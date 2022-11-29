Cambodia gaming table biz to resume soon: Century Ent

Gaming services firm Century Entertainment International Holdings Ltd says it expects its mass-gaming tables business in Cambodia to resume operation as early as the end of this month. The information was included in the company’s latest results announcement, filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday.

The group recorded no revenue for the six months ended September 30, as its gaming tables business remained suspended. According to Century Entertainment, that “was mainly attributable to the spread of Covid-19 and the imposed lockdown measures and temporary closure of all casinos in Cambodia”.

The firm added that the mass gaming tables business was “targeted to resume operation by end of November 20, 2022 and start contributing financially in 2023.”

Plans for the reopening of the firm’s mass-gaming tables business in Cambodia have been subject to a number of delays.

In its latest filing, the company made reference to a 2020 agreement to relocate its gaming operation from Sihanoukville’s Sunshine Bay Hotel to a place called Dara Sakor, in Koh Kong province. The firm stated in Monday’s document that it “remained in active discussion over the number of gaming tables to be set up” at the new location.

“The valid period of the gaming table business rights shall be for a period of five years from the date when the mass market of the new casino re-opens”, it added.

Century Entertainment is what is left of Amax International Holdings Ltd, a brand once associated with one of the largest gambling junket operations in Macau, that had its heyday in the first decade of the current century.

The firm is chaired by veteran Macau junket operator Ng Man Sun.