Cambodia PM imposes ban on new casinos in Kep, Kampot

Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Manet has announced a ban on the establishment of new casinos in the country’s Kep and Kampot provinces, except for the latter province’s Bokor Mountain, where existing gaming venues operate.

That is according to a Tuesday report from Phnom Penh Post, which cites a recent decision from the nation’s prime minister. The news outlet mentioned an official letter carrying the prime minister’s decision, saying that the ban aimed to “ensure security and improve order” in the tourist destinations of Kep and Kampot, as well as to diversify investment in the two provinces to various sectors.

There are currently a total of 184 licensed gaming venues in Cambodia, said the Phnom Penh Post, citing information from the country’s casino regulator, the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia.

According to the report, out of the 184 licensed gaming venues, 100 are located in Cambodia’s coastal areas, including the Bokor Mountain in Kampot; 48 others are located in provinces bordering Thailand, and 35 along the border with Vietnam.

Phnom Penh, the country’s capital, also has one, the NagaWorld casino resort. The complex, run by Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd, has a long-life monopoly casino licence in Phnom Penh.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, state revenue in Cambodia from commercial games of chance exceeded US$20 million last year.