Capella brand for new hotel at Galaxy Macau, open mid-2025

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd has announced Capella Hotels and Resorts as its brand partner for a new ultra-luxury hotel tower (pictured) at the Galaxy Macau resort, in the part of the complex known as Phase 3D.

The 17-storey hotel – to be known as Capella at Galaxy Macau, and the eighth hotel at the complex – is due to open in “mid-2025”, according to a Thursday announcement.

It will offer 36 villas and 57 “jungle-themed” suites, by French design house Moinard – Bétaille, based in Paris.

Francis Lui Yiu Tung, vice chairman of Galaxy Entertainment, was cited as saying in Thursday’s announcement: “We are honoured that the globally-acclaimed Capella Hotels and Resorts has chosen to partner with us.”

He added: “As the newest addition to our integrated luxury destination, Capella at Galaxy Macau represents our continued commitment to delivering unparalleled experiential luxury to our international guests in Macau.”

Each villa at the new property is said to feature a balcony with infinity-edge pool (pictured below), outdoor lounge, sunroom, and “winter garden”.

The floor area of the villas and suites was not specified in the statement.

Evan Kwee, vice chairman of Capella Hotel Group, the parent of Capella Hotels and Resorts, was quoted in Thursday’s announcement as saying: “Capella at Galaxy Macau signifies a pivotal moment for Capella Hotels and Resorts as we expand into the Greater Bay Area.”

The latter was a reference to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, an economic and social initiative of China’s central government, to tie the latter two special administrative regions more closely to the mainland.

The hotel brand already has a property in Shenzhen, Guangdong, next door to Hong Kong, as well as in Hainan, Shanghai and Nanjing also on the Chinese mainland.

Bruno Moinard and Claire Bétaille of the Moinard Bétaille design house were quoted as saying in a joint statement regarding the Macau project: “Galaxy Entertainment Group granted us the exceptional freedom to conceptualise Capella at Galaxy Macau.”

They added: ‘Macau’s adventurous spirit and rich history inspired our tropical jungle theme.”

Capella at Galaxy Macau will collaborate with Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng for an in-house restaurant, according to the announcement.

The new hotel will also feature a members-only lounge by Hong Kong interior designer Albert Kwan. His portfolio of work includes design at Hong Kong’s The China Club; and China Tang at the Dorchester, a restaurant in London in the United Kingdom.

Thursday’s release mentioned Galaxy Entertainment’s overall investment budget as HKD43 billion (US$5.49 billion), for Galaxy Macau, with the property covering 1.1 million square metres (11.8 million sq. feet).

Galaxy Macau, plus Broadway Hotel across the road from the complex, currently offer an aggregate of nearly 5,000 rooms, suites and villas.

The hotels at the Galaxy Macau complex are: Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and Andaz Macau.