Capitalise on the best Asian teams’ struggles in the World Cup qualification!

Trustworthy betting company 1xBet talks about the key events of World Cup qualification in Asia that occurred in October.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar lagging behind
In Group A, Iran and Uzbekistan have solidified their positions. Both teams have gained 10 points so far and are now sharing first place in the group. Their head-to-head match, held on October 10, ended in a 0-0 draw. Nevertheless, Uzbekistan and Iran have respectively won the rest of the games in the group. Iran wants to make it to the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time, while Uzbekistan has never performed in tournaments at such a level. But coach Srečko Katanec, who previously had considerable success with Slovenia, wants to achieve something with his new team.
Qatar, on the other hand, can hardly be satisfied with the October matches. Despite their victory over Kyrgyzstan, the winners of the last two AFC Asian Cups were crushed by Iran 1-4 and are six points behind the leaders.
In Group C, the October matches worsened the position of Saudi Arabia, who lost 0-2 to Japan at home and then failed to beat Bahrain (0-0). Roberto Mancini has been the Green Falcons' coach for more than a year, but his achievements haven't been impressive: after four matches, Saudi Arabia has five points and is sharing second place with Australia and Bahrain. As we can see, the invitation of a famous European coach doesn't guarantee strong results.
- Up to 65 percent registered users get converted into first depositors;
- Commission of up to 50 percent for every referred registered customer.
It’s worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia has a worse goal difference than Australia. After a poor start in the third round in September, the Socceroos hired Tony Popovic as head coach. Under his guidance, the Australians defeated China 3-1 and became the first team in Group C to share points with Japan (1-1). Nonetheless, Japan’s lead is indisputable after four games: the Samurai Blue have got 10 points, with a 15-1 goal ratio. The Japanese are determined to make it to their eighth consecutive World Cup.
The Korean stars Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan missed the October games. But even without their top forwards, South Korea beat Jordan (2-0) and Iraq (3-2), securing their lead in Group B, with 10 points. The Tigers of Asia have taken important steps to qualify for their 11th World Cup in a row.
The main contenders for the second ticket to the World Cup are Jordan and Iraq, who have seven points each. As you may remember, the Jordan national team played in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final and dreams of going to the World Cup for the first time.
New opportunities for Asia
At the 2026 World Cup, the AFC zone will have eight direct slots for the first time, namely for:
- The six teams that take the first and second places in the third-round groups;
- The two teams that win the fourth qualification round;
- A ninth ticket to the World Cup can be won by an AFC team in the inter-confederation playoff.
Asia is the most populated continent on the planet and football is the No. 1 sport in most of its countries. The World Cup qualifying matches are traditionally watched by billions of fans in the region, but FIFA has only now decided to reward Asia with a significant representation at the tournament.
- Automatic weekly commission payouts;
- Rapidly updated real-time stats;
- A personal assistant to help resolve customer issues.
Many Asian fans like supporting their respective national team. 1xBet offers high odds for such matches.
