‘Carnival Cow’ another progressive slot hit: L&W team

The “Coin Combo” family of casino slot titles – and its recently-launched game “Carnival Cow” (pictured) on the new Kascada cabinet – is “doing very well in Asian markets,” says Ankur Sharma, regional account manager at the product’s maker Light & Wonder Inc (L&W), in comments to GGRAsia.

The linked-progressive product became available in Asia towards the end of last year.

In February, the manufacturer said Carnival Cow was the first slot machine game to be approved in Macau under the city’s latest technical compliance rules, known as the Electronic Gaming Machine Technical Standards version 2.0.

Mr Sharma noted to GGRAsia during a tour of the Light & Wonder showroom in Macau that the Kascada cabinet stands out well on a casino floor, thanks particularly to the high-resolution curved 4K screen and distinctive reflector side lighting.

But he added: “That in itself will only attract the player to the machine. After that, what matters is ‘the game mechanics’.”

He stated: “It has to be a good game with good math.”

As with its immediate slot series predecessor in the linked-progressive market, “Jin Ji Bao Xi” – that had been offered via the Dualos and then also the DualosX cabinet – Coin Combo supports multiple denominations of bet on a single device.

The move to multi-denomination product had been a “turning point” for Light & Wonder’s slot offer, said Mr Sharma.

Before Jin Ji Bao Xi, the nonetheless popular “Duo Fu Duo Cai” family of linked-progressive games had been launched as a single-denomination product.

Discussing overall market trends, Mr Sharma noted that the Philippines was the “biggest market” in Asia for slot machine product during the current trading phase, “in terms of expansion” and venue “openings”.