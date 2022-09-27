Casino cash tech provider Crane announces 4Q dividend

Sep 27, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Crane Holdings Co, a conglomerate providing products and services to a range of sectors including for cash handling in the casino industry, confirmed on Monday a regular quarterly dividend to be paid on December 14.
The dividend of US$0.47 per share for the fourth quarter is for stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30 this year.
In July the group posted a second-quarter net profit of US$280.5 million, up 102.8 percent from a year earlier. Such profit was up 167.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.
In August, Crane said it had divested from the group the entity Redco Corp, a subsidiary that holds asbestos-related and other liabilities and insurance assets. The transaction indemnified Crane from all legacy liabilities related to asbestos.
At the closing of that deal, Crane contributed approximately US$550 million in cash to Redco, and the firm financed it with a combination of short-term debt and cash on hand.
