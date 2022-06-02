Casino cash tech provider Crane completes sale of supply biz

Jun 02, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Crane Co, a provider of products and services to sectors including cash handling in the casino industry, said on Wednesday that it completed on May 31 the sale of its Canada-based distribution business. Crane Supply was sold for CAD380 million (US$300 million) to Groupe Deschênes Inc, a Canada-based distributor of industrial products.
Crane is involved in payment and merchandising technologies; aerospace and electronics; and engineered materials and fluid handling services.
The company said last week that the plan to sell the group’s engineered materials business had been terminated, following competition-related objections by the United States’ Department of Justice.
The company is restructuring its business portfolio as part of the group’s planned separation into two public-traded companies.
In March, Crane announced a plan to separate into two independent companies. The plan would see Crane Co cover the aerospace and electronics segment, the process flow technologies business, and integrating the engineered materials business; while the payment and merchandising technologies business would transform into Crane NXT.
In April, Crane reported a first-quarter net profit of US$105.0 million, down 3.1 percent year-on-year, but up 45.6 percent sequentially.
May 27, 2022
Apr 26, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022Moody’s Investors Service Inc says it expects casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd to resume quarterly dividend payments “only in 2024,” as the Macau gaming market recovers....
(Click here for more)
”Our only concern in this corporate squabble between contending stockholders is that the operation [of Okada Manila] is not disturbed”
Alfredo Lim
President of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp