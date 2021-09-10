Casino CEOs at G2E 2021 Las Vegas to sketch gaming future

The leaders of two United States-based casino operators with Macau licences, will be among the keynote speakers at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2021 trade show and conference, in Las Vegas, Nevada, being held from October 4 to 7.

MGM Resorts International president and chief executive, Bill Hornbuckle (pictured), and Wynn Resorts Ltd CEO Matt Maddox, will respectively address the future of the industry.

According to a Thursday press release, Mr Hornbuckle, Mr Maddox, and Jim Allen, the chairman of another casino operator, Hard Rock International, are “appearing for the first time together” to discuss the topic “Raising the Stakes: Gaming Leaders Take on the Future of the Industry”.

“We’re excited to welcome a robust lineup of the top names and brightest minds in this industry”, the release quotes Bill Miller, president and CEO of casino industry trade body the American Gaming Association (AGA), one of the promoters of the event, as saying.

“These collective insights couldn’t be more important as we forge the path ahead after one of the most challenging years in gaming history”, said Mr Miller.

Gaming’s road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is the theme of Mr Miller’s welcoming address to start the G2E 2021 keynote sessions on October 5. The topic will also be discussed by Nevada Governor, Steve Sisolak, and U.S. Representative Dina Titus.

In the afternoon, MGM Resorts International chief people, inclusion and sustainability officer Jyoti Chopra, and Marriott International senior vice president, multicultural affairs, social impact and business councils, Apporva Gandhi, will join a keynote session on how gaming companies can promote diversity.

The G2E education sessions begin a day earlier, with AGA vice president global events Meredith Pallante, and G2E event director Korbi Carrison talking about building careers through mentorship and adapting to customers’ changing needs.

For those unable to attend G2E 2021 in person, a virtual-only “badge” is available, providing access to a live stream of the keynote presentations and several education sessions, and to pre-recorded sessions.

This virtual pass also grants access to G2E exhibitors via the event’s mobile app, and to virtual networking opportunities.

Last year’s edition of G2E Las Vegas, that was scheduled for October 5 to 8, was cancelled in July in the interests of “health and safety” amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The G2E branding is also associated with a trade show usually held annually in Macau. G2E Asia 2020 was retimed twice from its planned May slot, then dropped entirely from that year’s calendar, due to the pandemic.

This year’s edition has been put back twice due to the pandemic crisis, and is currently scheduled for November 9 to 11, at the usual venue, Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao.

A Philippines version of G2E – called G2E Asia @ the Philippines – took place in December 2019. Last year’s edition was scrapped but the 2021 edition is currently scheduled for December 1 to 2 at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Resorts World Manila.

The latter, a casino resort operated as a venture between Genting Hong Kong Ltd and local conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc, is currently closed due to Covid-19 countermeasures.