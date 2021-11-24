Casino consultancy founded by Ben Lee gets Cambodia office

Macau-based gaming industry consultancy IGamiX Management & Consulting Ltd announced on Wednesday the launch of a subsidiary in Cambodia and the opening of a regional office in that country’s capital, Phnom Penh.

IGamiX, founded by casino industry veteran Ben Lee (pictured), said Daniel Li, another experienced gaming sector figure, would head the new office as regional director for Indo-China.

The consultancy stated it “looks forward to being able to announce soon some of the new projects on which he will be working”.

Mr Li previously served as a vice-president of Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd, operator of Phnom Penh’s monopoly casino complex, NagaWorld.

He has also worked as a consultant to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism, helping with the country’s tourism promotion strategy, said the release.

Before joining IGamiX, Mr Li was a senior consultant for the Greater Mekong region – which includes Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam – to Entertainment Gaming Asia, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed casino investor Melco International Development Ltd.

Cambodia approved in October 2020 a new law on the management of commercial gambling, designed to regulate operations at casinos and other gaming facilities.

At the time industry observers told GGRAsia the bill could help Cambodia become a more appealing destination to international casino operators in the long run, particularly because of its proposed low tax rate on gaming revenue and a more developed regulatory framework.