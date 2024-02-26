Casino jobs among roles at MBS career fair in March

Singapore casino resort Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is to host a career fair on March 3 and 4 for positions at the property. The resort’s management said in a press release that this year it would have around 1,000 full-time, temporary and internship positions available across 70 departments, including casino operations.

The update said a career fair held last year for the complex, resulted in over 1,800 interviews being conducted “on the spot”.

Marina Bay Sands (pictured), run by Las Vegas Sands Corp, is one half of Singapore’s casino duopoly.

The announcement said the venue was “recruiting diverse talents to strengthen its 11,500-strong workforce”.

The property cited Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president for human resources, as saying: “Our two-day career fair is a key highlight each year, with informative talks and booths for jobseekers to learn more about a potential hospitality career at Marina Bay Sands.”

“We have always been an equal opportunity employer and look forward to strengthening our diverse and inclusive workforce through the fair,” she added.

The roles include as staff at resort attractions or museum operations, butler services, casino operations and cybersecurity work. Other opportunities encompass the facilities, food and beverage, guest services and transportation departments.

The operator of the Marina Bay Sands is currently carrying out a US$750-million revamp of the complex’s Tower 3, as well as the property’s hotel lobby, and the rooftop Sands SkyPark. Las Vegas Sands has said it expects to make available to the public the revamped rooms of Tower 3 early next year.

That work is supplementary to the US$1-billion invested in the renovation of Tower 1 and Tower 2 of the property.

The Singapore room revamp is separate from the group’s commitment to the city-state’s authorities to invest at least SGD4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) on expansion of the property. That enlargement will include development of a fourth hotel tower with about 587 rooms.