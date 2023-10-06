Casino op GKL launches app for player ID, cashless bets

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), a publicly-owned operator of foreigner-only casinos in South Korea, has launched a mobile application called “Sevenluck+”, based on the branding employed at its venues, and that enables players to access gambling services via blockchain-based authorisation.

Grand Korea Leisure said major features of Sevenluck+ include player-identification verification and “table cashless” functions, to enable table and slot play without exchange of actual cash. The company claims its digitalised customer service approach is secure against fraudsters.

In response to an enquiry from GGRAsia, a Grand Korea Leisure representative explained that Sevenluck+ allows players to access any of the company’s gaming venues without the need to present their passport each time, provided they have already registered their original document with the system. The system generates a unique barcode for that customer’s mobile device, that can then be used at a scanner at the casino entrance.

The Sevenluck+ app can also be linked to a particular bank account the player wishes to use for payment for gambling services. Casino chip purchases can be made when the player uses their app to scan a barcode at tableside.

For slots, Sevenluck+ users can follow a similar procedure for cashless purchase of credit.

The balance of any unused credit is held on the Sevenluck+ system for use on a subsequent visit, and cannot be cashed out under the current setup.

The Sevenluck+ app is also said to track the casino operator’s complimentary offers available to the particular player using the app. This means the player doesn’t need to visit a customer-service point to be told about available offers or benefits.

The Grand Korea Leisure representative told GGRAsia that as Sevenluck+ “is just one month old,” and therefore in the“infancy stage”… its full potential was still being reviewed, and further functions were likely to be added.

“As customers are still unfamiliar with Sevenluck+, we are providing promotions to entice them to install it,” added the person.

Grand Korea Leisure operates three Seven Luck-branded casinos: two are in the capital Seoul – at Gangnam COEX and Gangbuk Dragon City – and one is in the southeastern port city of Busan.

The firm is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.