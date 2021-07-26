Casino premises among Phnom Penh biz shut to Aug 6: report

Casino premises are included in a list from the Phnom Penh Capital Administration, of venues that must stay shut in the Cambodian capital until August 6, as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

The news was given on Saturday by the Khmer Times newspaper, citing a document in Khmer.

The report cited the document as mentioning “the urgent need to fight and prevent the spread of Covid-19”, and said the closures would run from July 24 to August 6.

NagaWorld (pictured), the only casino resort authorised to operate in Phnom Penh, has been shuttered since early March, as a Covid-19 counterstep.

The casino resort promoter, Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd, confirmed in a June 7 filing some lay-offs at the complex, as well as pay cuts, the latter effective since March. The firm said at the time that these were “proactive measures” to manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other Phnom Penh venues to be shut until August 6, according to the Khmer Times, are: schools, but with online training exempted from suspension; karaoke bars, discotheques and beer gardens; resorts, museums and amusement parks; massage businesses; and cinemas, theatres, fitness clubs and sports centres.

In addition, gatherings of more than 15 people are suspended.