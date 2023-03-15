Casino tech firm Crane NXT gets inaugural general counsel

Crane Holdings Co has appointed Paul Igoe (pictured) as senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary, of Crane NXT Co, the entity that is due on April 3 to take on the group’s payment and merchandising technologies business. Crane NXT’s business includes supply of technology for the casino industry.

Mr Igoe’s employment starts on March 20. He will lead Crane NXT’s global legal, compliance, and corporate-governance work, and will report directly to Crane NXT’s president and chief executive, Aaron Saak.

The appointee’s previous job was as executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and secretary of Excelitas Technologies Corp, a private-equity owned United States-based manufacturer of advanced electronic products, including high-speed cameras, sensors, lasers, and displays.

Mr Saak was cited saying in a Tuesday release that Mr Igoe would bring “deep legal expertise as well as a breadth of industry experience that will serve us very well as we execute on our organic and inorganic growth strategy to drive value creation for our shareholders”.

In an investor presentation event on March 9, Crane NXT said expected to achieve sales of US$1.3 billion this year, with a “high-20s of percent” in terms of adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation margin.