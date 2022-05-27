Casino tech supplier TCS launches money wheel for iGaming

TCS John Huxley Ltd, an equipment provider to the bricks and mortar casino industry, says it has launched to market a money wheel game “designed specifically for the iGaming sector”.

“Mega Tilt Spin is a large horizontal money wheel that is the ideal option for online studios that use overhead cameras as it offers better viewing angles of the game, whilst helping to minimise challenges that may be caused by studio lighting,” said the company in a Thursday press release.

The product (pictured) is available in 52-pin or 54-pin options, and can incorporate customised game themes and graphics as well as a range of finishes, said the maker.