Casinos Austria eyes 220 tables, 2,200 slots for Nagasaki IR

European casino operator Casinos Austria AG wants to build a casino resort with 220 gaming tables and 2,200 slot machines in Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture, said the company in a press release issued earlier this week, quoted by media reports.

Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture said on Tuesday it had selected Casinos Austria International Japan Inc as its partner for the local government’s tilt at having an integrated resort (IR) as such facilities are known in Japan.

Casinos Austria International Japan Inc is a subsidiary of European casino operator Casinos Austria AG. According to information available on the latter’s corporate website, the firm owns 12 casinos in Austria as well as a lottery business, Austrian Lotteries. The parent controls Casinos Austria International Ltd, with investments in several casinos and other gaming-related businesses internationally.

In the press release providing details on its IR proposal for Nagasaki, Casinos Austria said the casino would have a total footprint of around 9,000 square metres (96,875 sq feet).

A 30-hectare (74-acre) site adjacent to the Huis Ten Bosch amusement park in Sasebo city is the preferred location of the local government authorities in the Nagasaki area for an IR. The Huis Ten Bosch theme park is operated by Huis Ten Bosch Co, a subsidiary of Japan-based HIS Co Ltd. The facility replicates famous buildings and architecture from the Netherlands, but in a semi-rural Japanese setting.

According to media reports of Casinos Austria’s release, the IR project proposed by the firm anticipates a total of eight hotels, complemented by conference and exhibition centres. One of the accommodation partners reportedly would be the Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Local authorities in Japan interested in hosting an integrated resort must first select a commercial partner, and then apply to the national government for the right to have one. Up to three resorts will be permitted in Japan under the relevant legislation framework.